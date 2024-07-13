I won’t be shocked if Akufo-Addo is borrowed to be President of another country after leaving office – Wontumi

Chairman Wontumi

Ashanti Regional Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Bernard Antwi Boasiako, popularly known as Wontumi, believes that other countries would highly value President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo for his achievements in Ghana.

Wontumi claims that Akufo-Addo has surpassed Dr. Kwame Nkrumah in terms of development and suggests that nations like the UK or the US might want Akufo-Addo as their president to bring stability globally.

He asserts that Ghanaians may not fully appreciate Akufo-Addo, but his contributions are significant enough to attract international admiration.



