I won’t depart from Atta Mills’ teachings – Ablakwa

Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, MP for North Tongu, has vowed to uphold the teachings of the late President John Evans Atta Mills.

Marking 12 years since Atta Mills' passing, Ablakwa praised his mentor's incorruptible legacy and influence on him and other young Ghanaians.



In a heartfelt social media post, Ablakwa expressed gratitude for Atta Mills' mentorship and guidance, promising to honor his memory by adhering to his principles and values.

He assured the late president that his legacy would continue to be celebrated and cherished.



