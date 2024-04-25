I won't say I was only the driver’s mate for self-serving ambition – Prof Opoku-Agyemang

Professor Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang and John Dramani Mahama

Prof. Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, the running mate for NDC flagbearer John Dramani Mahama, has assured him of her commitment to shared responsibility in their administration.

Referencing Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia's remarks about being a "driver's mate," which he stated hindered his effectiveness, Prof. Opoku-Agyemang pledged not to advance self-serving ambitions by disavowing her role in any setbacks. Instead, she emphasized her readiness to partake in collective successes and take accountability for any challenges they may face.

"I will share in our collective successes and share responsibility for our setbacks if any. And at the time of reckoning, Your Excellency John Mahama, I will not in advancement of self-serving ambition declare to the whole world that I was only the driver’s mate," Prof. Opoku Agyemang said during her official introduction by the party on Wednesday, April 24, at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium at the University of Professional Studies (UPSA).