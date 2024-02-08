I would have no more than 50 Ministers and Deputy Ministers - Dr. Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia

Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, has made a commitment to limit the number of Ministers and Deputy Ministers to no more than 50 during his presidency, highlighting the necessity for an efficient governance structure.

"I would have no more than 50 ministers and deputy ministers," he affirmed, underscoring the significance of streamlined decision-making processes.



Addressing the nation in Accra on Wednesday, February 7, 2024, Dr. Bawumia outlined his vision and priorities for Ghana, emphasizing the importance of enhancing the role of the private sector and fiscal discipline.



He stated, "The move towards the private sector provision of many public services would create fiscal space of at least 3% of GDP," signaling a substantial shift. He added, "Additionally, an efficient system of governance will require even fewer ministers."

Dr. Bawumia also announced plans to establish an independent fiscal responsibility council to curb budget deficits and interest rates under his presidency. He explained, "To sustainably reduce the budget deficit and interest rates, my government will enhance fiscal discipline through an independent fiscal responsibility council enshrined in the Fiscal Responsibility Act, 2018 (Act 982)."



Furthermore, he outlined strategies to reduce the fiscal burden on the government by leveraging the private sector, building upon initiatives such as Free SHS and Free TVEY implemented during the tenure of Nana Akufo-Addo's government.



"With all these social safety nets in place, my government will now focus on jobs and wealth creation by the private sector for all Ghanaians," Dr. Bawumia affirmed, highlighting the administration's commitment to incentivize private sector participation in infrastructure and service provision.