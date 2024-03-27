ICAG breaks ground for new office complex

The new office is scheduled for completion within a year

The Institute of Chartered Accountants, Ghana (ICAG), has initiated the construction of a new office complex in Accra, signifying a significant step towards expanding its current headquarters.

According to Graphic Online, the three-story building aims to bolster the institute's capacity to effectively fulfill its role as the regulator of the accountancy profession in Ghana.



Scheduled for completion within a year, the new complex will feature essential facilities such as conference rooms, an auditorium, lecture halls, offices, as well as research and data centers.



These additions are expected to accommodate the growing needs of ICAG and align with its mandate, particularly under the ICAG Act, 2020 (Act 1058), which empowers the institute to regulate and promote the study of accountancy.



Speaking at the sod-cutting ceremony, ICAG's Chief Executive Officer, Kwasi Agyemang, emphasized the necessity of the new complex in meeting the institute's expanding requirements. He highlighted the Act's provisions, including the establishment of independent committees like the disciplinary committee, which necessitate adequate space for effective operations without disruption.

The new office complex is also part of ICAG's cost-saving strategies, as it will serve as a venue for hosting events instead of renting external facilities. Agyemang emphasized that the existing office was insufficient to support the institute's activities and the mandates of Act 1058, making the new building a crucial investment in enhancing ICAG's operational efficiency and effectiveness.



ICAG's President, Sena Dake, hailed the construction as a testament to the collective efforts and sacrifices of ICAG's staff, members, and stakeholders in the accountancy profession.



She described the new complex as a symbol of hope, professionalism, innovation, and standards in the accountancy profession, reflecting ICAG's commitment to advancing the profession in Ghana.