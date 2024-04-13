IEAG calls on Parliament to reject Shippers Authority Amendment Bill report

The bill would grant sweeping powers to the Ghana Shippers Authority

The Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana (IEAG) has urged Parliament to reject any report on the Shippers Authority Amendment Bill presented by the Transport Ministry, claiming that it does not accurately represent the views of all stakeholders in the shipping and maritime sector.

According to a press release by the IEAG, the Transport Ministry failed to engage with key associations in the sector, including the IEAG, the Trade Advocacy Group Ghana (TAGG), Kumasi Business and Shop Owners Association, and the Food and Beverage Association of Ghana, during the stakeholder engagement process.



The IEAG alleges that the bill, if passed, would grant sweeping powers to the Ghana Shippers Authority to regulate the shipping sector.



They criticized the Ministry's approach to stakeholder engagement, describing it as lacking in inclusivity and thoroughness. The association emphasized the need for all stakeholders' views to be considered in the bill's deliberations to avoid unintended consequences.



"We are told by some industry players who were opportune to be in those engagements, that the bill itself smacks of several anomalies, which could end up defeating the very purpose we as industry players have been pushing for," the IEAG further alleged.



The IEAG expressed disappointment that despite their advocacy for amendments to the Shippers Authority Act to grant more powers to the Authority, they were sidelined in the stakeholder engagements.

They called on Parliament to ensure that the report presented by the Transport Ministry accurately reflects the inputs of all stakeholders in the shipping and maritime sector.



"It is very appalling for an association like the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana which has been drumming home the need to amend the Shippers Authority Act and give them more powers to work effectively, [to] be sidelined together with other key players on such a bill," Mr. Awingobit wrote in the press release.



The association reiterated its commitment to working towards a more effective regulatory framework for the shipping sector but emphasized the importance of inclusive and comprehensive stakeholder engagement in the legislative process.



They called on Parliament to uphold democratic principles and ensure that the interests of all stakeholders are adequately represented in the Shippers Authority Amendment Bill.