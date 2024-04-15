IES backs renaming of AMERI Power Plant

Nana Amoasi VII, Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security

Nana Amoasi VII, Executive Director of the Institute for Energy Security (IES), has defended the government's decision to rename the AMERI Power Plant, stating that there is nothing wrong with the renaming process.

His remarks come in response to criticism from Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, who condemned President Akufo-Addo's attempt to rename the plant to Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP).



The renaming of the Ameri plant, procured during the tenure of former President John Mahama, is part of the government's efforts to rebrand the facility.



The Volta River Authority (VRA) recently announced the upcoming commissioning of the Kumasi 1 Thermal Power Plant (K1TPP) at Anwomaso in the Oforikrom Municipality of the Ashanti Region.



In response to Buah's criticism, Nana Amoasi VII emphasized that the renaming is consistent with VRA's tradition of naming power plants based on their location.

Speaking in an interview on TV3, he stated, "The plant is no more owned in any shape by the Africa Middle East and Resource Investment (AMERI) company. It is now owned by Ghana and it is going to be operated by the Volta River Authority (VRA). If you watch the pattern of naming of VRA plants, you will see that this is consistent with that."



He further explained, "When you come to Tema you will find Kpong Thermal Power Plant owned by the VRA. You will also find Tema Thermal 1 Power Plant owned by the VRA. When you go to even the hydro segment, you will find Akosombo Generating Station, you will also find Kpone Generating Station. And so you will find that in all the naming, they use the location of the plant to name it."



Ghana took full ownership of the 250-megawatt (MW) power production plant from the African and Middle East Resources Investment Group in January 2022. The plant, which consists of 10 units with a capacity to generate 25MW each, totaling 250MW, is commissioned to run on natural gas.



Nana Amoasi VII urged stakeholders to refrain from politicizing the renaming process, emphasizing that the focus should be on the effective operation and management of the plant for the benefit of the country.