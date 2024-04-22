IES supports Otumfuo's call for privatization of ECG, VRA, GRIDCo

Nana Amoasi VII

The Institute for Energy Security (IES) has endorsed Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's proposal for diversifying the ownership structure of key energy entities such as the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Volta River Authority (VRA), and the Ghana Grid Company (GRIDCo).

Nana Amoasi VII, the Executive Director of IES, lauded Otumfuo's initiative, emphasizing its timeliness and necessity. He underscored the importance of local investment and expertise in enhancing these institutions' performance.



Otumfuo Osei Tutu II advocated for the privatization of power distribution companies during the inauguration of a 430-kilometer natural gas pipeline by Genser Energy, aimed at strengthening Ghana's power sector.

Nana Amoasi VII, speaking on Adom FM's morning show, Dwaso Nsem on April 22, urged the government to view Otumfuo's proposal as an opportunity for extensive dialogue, emphasizing the need for clarity and caution to avoid past pitfalls like the PDS saga.