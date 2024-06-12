IGP Dampare has killed 12 Nigerians – Listowel Nana Kusi-Poku alleges

Menu ›
News
Wed, 12 Jun 2024 Source: TIG Post
The Executive Director of Good Governance Advocacy Group Ghana (GGAGG), Listowel Nana Kusi-Poku, has accused Inspector General of Police George Akuffo Dampare of murdering twelve Nigerians, including a pregnant woman.
In a viral video, Kusi-Poku claims the pregnant woman was shot under a mango tree. He also accused Abu Jinapor of killing seven people over a missing sum of money.
These allegations are unverified, and the Inspector General of Police has not yet responded to the claims.
