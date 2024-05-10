IGP allegedly faces perjury charges amid promotion controversy

George Akuffo Dampare

Several senior officers within the Ghana Police Service are urging the Ghana Police Council to consider charging the Inspector General of Police (IGP) for perjury, alleging that he misled the Council regarding recent proposed promotions, Newsghana reports.

Concerns have arisen over the Inspector General of Police (IGP), George Akuffo Dampare's plans for selective special recommendation promotions, which some senior officers fear will negatively impact morale and create tension within the police force.



The Ghana Police Service is grappling with internal strife and tension, largely attributed to perceived biased promotion practices under IGP Dampare's leadership.



Since assuming office in July 2021, accusations have surfaced that IGP Dampare has favored his associates over merit and seniority in promotion decisions, leading to discontent among officers.



A scheduled Police Council meeting on May 6th, 2024, expected to finalize these promotions, was abruptly canceled, reflecting growing dissatisfaction among senior officers.



Senior officers are demanding thorough scrutiny and accountability to restore fairness and equity in the police service amid concerns of favoritism.

However, another Police Council meeting held on May 8th, 2024, lasted unusually long without reaching a conclusion on the promotions, raising eyebrows among officers.



The prolonged meeting exposed underlying tensions within the police force, prompting an adjournment to May 9th, 2024, for further deliberations.



Reports suggest that during the May 9th meeting, lasting only 30 minutes, senior officers confronted IGP Dampare over alleged deception regarding the proposed promotions.



Following these revelations, the Police Council decided to halt the entire promotion process pending further investigation, leading to the IGP's sudden departure from police headquarters.