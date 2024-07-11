IGP assures family of thorough investigation into lady's death at Takoradi Hotel

Inspector General of Police, Dr. George Akufo Dampare, has promised a swift investigation into the death of 24-year-old Loise Abena Koranteng, found dead in the pool at CrisLord Palace Hotel in Takoradi.

Loise checked into the hotel on June 7, 2024, with her boss and another company employee but was discovered dead in the pool the next morning. Notably, the hotel's CCTV cameras were reportedly non-functional during that week.



Western Regional Director of the Ghana Tourism Authority, Henry Yeleduor, confirmed that his office is working with the police on the investigation.



In a statement on Thursday, July 11, the Ghana Police Service revealed that IGP Dampare visited Loise's family on Wednesday, July 10, to reassure them of a comprehensive investigation.

An autopsy by a pathologist at Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital indicated the cause of death as asphyxia, severe pulmonary edema, and drowning. The police have committed to keeping the family updated on any progress in the case.



