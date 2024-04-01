IJM Ghana and ISSER host forum on human trafficking research findings

This event marked the culmination of a significant project funded by INL

International Justice Mission (IJM) Ghana, in collaboration with the Institute of Statistical and Economics Research (ISSER) at the University of Ghana, recently organized a stakeholder forum to discuss research findings on human trafficking in Ghana.

This event marked the culmination of a significant project funded by the Bureau of International Narcotics and Law Enforcement Affairs (INL), aimed at combating human trafficking.



Madam Anita Budu, the Country Director of IJM Ghana, highlighted the journey of the $1.8 million INL-funded project initiated four years ago.



Originally planned for two years starting in 2019, the project's duration was extended due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on its operations.



The primary objective was to strengthen the criminal justice system's response to human trafficking, particularly focusing on Volta Lake and Kotoka International Airport, through capacity building and collaborative casework.



The forum emphasized the critical role of survivors, the media, the Coalition of NGOs Against Child Trafficking, and members of Parliament in advocating against human trafficking and calling for resource allocation to address the issue.

Implemented across nine regions – Savannas, Northern, Bono East, Greater Accra, Volta, Oti, Eastern, Central, and Bono – the project reached over 70 districts, benefiting from its wide array of initiatives, including those implemented by CARITAS International.



Madam Budu proudly announced the project's accomplishments, including the rescue of 272 victims from cross-border and child trafficking on Lake Volta, the apprehension of 115 suspects, and the processing of 38 trafficking cases for prosecution by State and police prosecutors.



She expressed gratitude towards the project's supporters, including members of Parliament, the Human Trafficking Secretariat, law enforcement officers, prosecutors, survivors, media personnel, and NGOs, urging continued efforts to eradicate human trafficking.



Commendations were also given to ISSER for their critical evaluation and research, which will guide IJM Ghana's future direction in fighting human trafficking.



The stakeholder forum, held at the Africa Regent Hotel in Accra, was attended by dignitaries from various law enforcement agencies, the Ghana Survivor Network, and representatives from the Ministry of Gender, Children, and Social Protection, among others. Each pledged ongoing support to IJM Ghana's mission to free victims and secure a better future for all affected by human trafficking in Ghana.