IMANI launches PULSE Report to track election sentiments

NDC NPP Clash Swfwi.png PULSE focuses on the two main political contenders, NPP and NDC, analyzing social media platforms

Tue, 25 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

IMANI has introduced Public Understanding and Literacy for Sentiment and Election analysis (PULSE), a fortnightly social media-based sentiment analysis report, to monitor public opinion in the lead-up to the 2024 General Elections.

