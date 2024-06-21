News

IMANI urges reduction of adoption legal fees in Ghana

IMANI Boss Franklin Cudjoe Franklin Cudjoe, the Founder for IMANI Africa

Fri, 21 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

IMANI Center for Policy and Education has called for a review of the legal fees associated with adoption processes in Ghana, aiming to make adoption more affordable and accessible to a wider range of families.

Source: www.ghanaweb.live