News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

IMF cautions govts to exercise fiscal restraint as record number of countries hold elections this year

Voting File File File The IMF emphasized the importance of maintaining sound public finances during this critical period

Mon, 26 Aug 2024 Source: 3news

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has advised governments worldwide to practice fiscal restraint, especially in 2024, when a record number of countries, representing over half of the global population, are holding national elections.

The IMF highlighted that historically, governments tend to increase spending and reduce taxes during election years, leading to deficits that often exceed forecasts by 0.4 percentage points of GDP.

The IMF emphasized the importance of maintaining sound public finances during this critical period.

Read full article

Source: 3news