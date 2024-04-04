IPGG applauds Akufo-Addo's decision to halt electricity export

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

The Independent Power Generators Ghana (IPGG) has praised President Akufo-Addo for his recent directive to the Volta River Authority to cease exporting electricity to neighboring countries like Togo and Burkina Faso.

Acknowledging that this move might not fully resolve the ongoing energy crisis, IPGG emphasized its potential to offer some relief and stability within the local market.



According to Samuel Atta Akyea, Chairman of the Energy Committee of Parliament, President Akufo-Addo issued this instruction on Tuesday, April 2, 2024, in response to the intermittent power outages, known as 'dumsor'.



In a statement by Dr. Elikplim Kwabla Apetorgbor, CEO of IPGG, the group expressed satisfaction with the president's decision, highlighting its significance in bolstering domestic supply. They emphasized the importance of prioritizing the local market during this critical period.

“We are gladdened that H.E. President is reported by the Chairman of Parliament’s Committee on Energy, Hon. Samuel Atta Akyea, who doubles as the MP for Abuakwa South, as having ordered the VRA to suspend electricity export to our neighbours.



“This action will go a long way in providing some respite and stability to the domestic market by increasing supply, even though it may not solve the power supply challenge entirely. It is thus important and appropriate to commend H.E. the president of the republic for prioritising the domestic market which I the right thinking to do at this critical moment,” the statement indicated.