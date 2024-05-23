Ibrahim Alabira enskinned Sakpe-Naa

Ibrahim Alabira

Ibrahim Alabira, former MP for Mion Constituency and retired lecturer, has been enskinned as Sakpe-Naa, the chief of Sakpe, by the Overlord of Dagbon, Ya-Na Mahama Abukari.

The colorful ceremony in Yendi featured traditional songs, drumming, and a large crowd. Sakpe-Naa Alabira, an experienced Monitoring and Evaluation Specialist, pledged to use his influence for regional development.

He has extensive experience in agricultural development projects and rural development. He studied Mathematics and serves as the Global President of the Old NAVASCAN Union.



