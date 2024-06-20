News

News
Ibrahim Mahama vindicated as new corruption scandal rocks GRA

GRA Traders Bru Ghana Revenue Authority

Thu, 20 Jun 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.live

An anti-corruption group, Movement for Truth and Accountability, has demanded the immediate arrest of some officers at Timo Ventures for allegedly issuing a fake bank guarantee to clear goods seized by the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA).

Source: www.ghanaweb.live