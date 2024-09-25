'If I had my way, we would give our coaches more time' - Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif

Hon. Mustapha Ussif

Source: Ghanasoccernet

Ghana's Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif, has urged for extended support for national team coaches to bounce back from unsatisfactory results.

This appeal comes after the Black Stars' lackluster performance in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifiers, where they faced a 1-0 defeat against Angola and a 1-1 draw with Niger, placing them third in Group F with only one point.

Ussif highlighted the need for stability within the team, referencing Senegal's coach, who has benefited from six years to build rapport and achieve success with his players.



