If Prof Mills had a ghost, John Mahama would be in jail by now- NAPO

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, NPP's Vice-Presidential Candidate, responded sharply to former President John Mahama's remark about him, stating that if President Mills had a ghost, Mahama would be in jail.

During a campaign event in the Ashanti Region, Prempeh criticized Mahama's administration, recalling the power outages under his tenure.



He praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as the best choice to continue policies like the Free Senior High School initiative.

Prempeh is touring the Ashanti Region, focusing on energizing the party's base ahead of the election.



