If someone offends you, think about John Mahama and forgive the person – Lordina Mahama

Lordina Mahama, wife of NDC flagbearer John Mahama, has urged Northern regional and constituency executives to resolve internal disputes and focus on unity for the December elections.

Speaking on June 14, she emphasized the importance of forgiveness among party members to ensure electoral victory.



This engagement was part of her third regional tour, following visits to the Savannah and Bono East Regions.

Ahead of Eid ul-Adha, she extended greetings to Muslims and distributed items for the celebrations.



NDC Regional Chairman Ali Adolf expressed confidence in Mahama's leadership and pledged to campaign vigorously to secure all 18 parliamentary seats in the region.



