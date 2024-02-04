If you don’t have Ghana card, your pay will be disconnected - Controller and Accountant General warns

Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem

Mr. Kwasi Kwaning-Bosompem, the Controller and Accountant General, has issued a stern warning, indicating that the names of individuals who have not linked their Ghana card to the payroll system will be deleted.

Speaking at the annual conference of the Controller and Accountant-General’s Department in Kumasi, Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem stressed the importance of implementing innovative approaches to enhance the credibility of the payroll system.



“We have engaged with our members who are on the payroll about the linkage of their NIA number to the payroll database, which started two years ago. And now the implementation has come into force. If you don’t have an NIA card, very soon, your pay will be disconnected,” he stated.

Mr. Kwaning-Bosompem clarified that even if an individual's NIA card is missing, their number remains on the database.



“If your NIA card is missing, it does not mean your number is missing. Your number is still on the database, and we can always cross-check and if we are in doubt, then we invite the person physically to come and do validation.”