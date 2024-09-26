‘If you’ve got a problem with NPP sponsoring my campaign, then take over the sponsorship’ – Akpaloo

Kofi Akpaloo

Liberal Party of Ghana (LPG) presidential candidate, Percival Kofi Akpaloo, has dismissed claims that his campaign is funded by the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), calling the accusations absurd.

He challenged those making such claims to sponsor his campaign themselves if they have issues with NPP's involvement.



Akpaloo also refuted allegations of switching his ballot number with the NPP's, calling it an insult to his family and party.

Confident in his chances, he believes the controversy has boosted his popularity and that the LPG will win the 2024 elections decisively.



