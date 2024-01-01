If your bank account is stained with the blood and sweat of the poor, you’re not successful – Okyenhene

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin

The Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin, has bemoaned the wanton corruption in Ghana and its effect on ordinary Ghanaians.

Speaking in a viral video sighted by GhanaWeb, the traditional ruler indicated that Ghanaians have the wrong perception that success is determined by the amount of wealth one has which leads to them engaging in all manner of vices to get rich.



He said that any person who gets rich at the expense of ordinary Ghanaians can never be said to have made it in life.



He added that public officers who plunder the state coffers and deny Ghanaians the basic necessities of life would never be remembered.



“People think success is showing you material wealth. If you have stolen money to be successful, you’re not successful. If your bank account is stained with the blood and sweat of the poor, you are not successful.



“If getting up there, you make other people poorer, you are not successful. If you dip your hands in the public till and expunge from it, monies that would build hospitals, schools and churches, pay teachers well, build bridges, to deny a child malaria treatment, you are not successful," he said.



The Okyenhene added, “Future generations would not build a monument in your name”.

LOL ???? Over to you Nana Addo, Gabby aka De facto prime minister, Ken Ofori-Atta aka Quotation master, Amoako Atta etc. This is an advise from your own backyard. He who have ears ???? let him listen to the wise counsel. pic.twitter.com/YH9fmhQPp1 — Aristotlektv (@aristotledada) December 30, 2023

