Ignore False NPP Propaganda; Madina’s Development Challenges Beyond 23-Seater Toilet Facility – Lawyer Sosu

Francis-Xavier Sosu

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: newsghana.com

The Member of Parliament for Madina Constituency, Francis-Xavier Kojo Sosu, accused the New Patriotic Party (NPP) of spreading false information about social and infrastructure development in the constituency.

He criticized the NPP's focus on constructing a costly toilet facility, alleging that the party has neglected other crucial development projects such as schools, health facilities, and roads in the area.

Sosu emphasized the need for genuine and sustainable development efforts, urging the people of Madina to prioritize credible and transformational leadership in the upcoming elections.

Source: newsghana.com