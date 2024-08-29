Ignore assertions that voters' register is not fit for 2024 polls – EC

Jean Mensah, Electoral Commissioner

Source: Classfmonline

The Electoral Commission (EC) has affirmed the reliability of the 2024 Voters' Register amid opposition claims of inaccuracies. Despite the National Democratic Congress' concerns about discrepancies and registration issues, the EC assures the public of the register’s credibility and readiness for the upcoming elections, urging disregard of the opposition's allegations.





