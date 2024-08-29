News

Entertainment

Sports

Business

Africa

Live Radio

Country

Webbers

Lifestyle

SIL
Menu
News
0

Ignore assertions that voters' register is not fit for 2024 polls – EC

Jean Mensah Ec Jean Mensah, Electoral Commissioner

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: Classfmonline

The Electoral Commission (EC) has affirmed the reliability of the 2024 Voters' Register amid opposition claims of inaccuracies.

The Electoral Commission (EC) has affirmed the reliability of the 2024 Voters' Register amid opposition claims of inaccuracies. Despite the National Democratic Congress' concerns about discrepancies and registration issues, the EC assures the public of the register’s credibility and readiness for the upcoming elections, urging disregard of the opposition's allegations.



Read full article

Source: Classfmonline