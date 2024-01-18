Ignore fake news of NDC gurus swearing blood oath – Afriyie-Ankrah

Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah

The former Director of Communications of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), Elvis Afriyie-Ankrah has refuted claims that the party’s gurus have sworn blood oaths.

This follows a video circulating in which the former NDC Director of Communications is captured swearing an oath to stay true to the party.



“That publication is inaccurate, misleading and deliberately twisted to suit the agenda of our detractors,” a statement issued and signed by the former NDC Communication Director noted.



Mr Afriyie-Ankrah further noted for the record, that the “said ceremony was arranged at my own behest ahead of the past general elections of 2020 when I was the Director of Elections of our party.”



He stressed that: “The said video has nothing to do with our national executives and our party officials in charge of managing the upcoming 2024 general elections. I therefore urge the public to ignore the fake news.”

He also urged supporters to rally behind party officials and support national officers the party’s quest to “win the next elections and deliver the people of Ghana from the hardships and misgovernance of the Akufo-Addo/Bawumia government.”



In the viral video, Mr Afriyie-Ankrah is seen swearing the life of his son to stay true to the NDC.



He further sworn that if he sold out the NDC, his first son should die.