Illegal miner fined GH¢1,200 for escaping prison via roof

Asante escaped by climbing onto the prison roof

Source: GNA

Ebenezer Asante, a 29-year-old illegal miner, was fined GH¢1,200 by the Tarkwa Circuit Court for escaping from Tarkwa Local Prison and causing damage.

If he defaults, he will face one year in prison. Asante, who pleaded guilty, must also sign a six-month good behavior bond or face an additional two years in jail.



On May 17, 2024, while prison staff were at a devotion service, Asante escaped by climbing onto the prison roof, damaging it, and scaling the wall.

He was recaptured shortly after his escape.



Read full article