Immigration Service transfering Ewe officers from Volta Region – ASEPA

Mensah Thompson , ASEPA Executive Director

The Executive Director of ASEPA is raising concerns about the recent transfer of Ewe Immigration Service personnel from the Volta Region.

He claims the transfers target locations like Aflao, Kulungugu, and Paga, which are considered NDC strongholds.



He questions why these transfers were not completed before the special voting registration and demands clarification on how the service will address the disenfranchisement of officers who have been moved.

He calls for immediate answers from the Ghana Immigration Service.



Read full article