Impact of climate change is severe on Africa – German Ambassador

Source: GNA

German Ambassador Daniel Krull has highlighted the disproportionate impact of climate change on Africa, despite it contributing only 4-5% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

Speaking at a climate dialogue in Wa, he noted that while northern hemisphere countries are the main polluters, Africa suffers the most.



The event, organized by the Ghana Broadcasting Corporation (GBC) and the German Embassy, provided a platform for farmers and stakeholders to discuss climate challenges.

Key issues included unpredictable weather and rising farming costs.



The forum, which will extend to other regions, aims to raise climate awareness and inform policy.



