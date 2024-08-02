Implementation of Affirmative Action Bill must be under the Office of the President – Analyst

The Affirmative Action Bill awaits the president's assent

Former broadcast journalist Shamima Muslim has urged President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to prioritize and expedite the signing of the recently passed Affirmative Action Bill.

Speaking on TV3's "The Big Issue," Muslim emphasized that situating the Bill's implementation within the Office of the President would demonstrate its importance.



She noted that the president should use the substantial budget allocated to his office to prioritize this initiative, thus reclaiming support from the women's movement.

The Affirmative Action Bill, passed on July 30 by the Eighth Parliament, awaits the president's assent after decades of legislative delays.



