In Bawumia Ghanaians have a wise leader who doesn’t drink alcohol – Atta Akyea

AkyeaScreenshot 2024 08 29 050052.png Samuel Atta Akyea

Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com

Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Akim Abuakwa South, has praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a wise and knowledgeable leader, emphasizing that Ghana would be fortunate to have a president who doesn't drink alcohol.

Speaking to a crowd in the Eastern Region, Atta Akyea highlighted Bawumia's calm demeanor and economic expertise, expressing confidence in his ability to lead Ghana into a better future.

He urged Ghanaians to look forward to great governance under Bawumia's leadership.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com