In Bawumia Ghanaians have a wise leader who doesn’t drink alcohol – Atta Akyea

Menu ›
News
Thu, 29 Aug 2024 Source: www.mynewsgh.com
Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Akim Abuakwa South, has praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a wise and knowledgeable leader, emphasizing that Ghana would be fortunate to have a president who doesn't drink alcohol.
Speaking to a crowd in the Eastern Region, Atta Akyea highlighted Bawumia's calm demeanor and economic expertise, expressing confidence in his ability to lead Ghana into a better future.
He urged Ghanaians to look forward to great governance under Bawumia's leadership.
Read full article
Source: www.mynewsgh.com