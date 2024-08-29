In Bawumia Ghanaians have a wise leader who doesn’t drink alcohol – Atta Akyea

Samuel Atta Akyea

Samuel Atta Akyea, MP for Akim Abuakwa South, has praised Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia as a wise and knowledgeable leader, emphasizing that Ghana would be fortunate to have a president who doesn't drink alcohol.

Speaking to a crowd in the Eastern Region, Atta Akyea highlighted Bawumia's calm demeanor and economic expertise, expressing confidence in his ability to lead Ghana into a better future.

He urged Ghanaians to look forward to great governance under Bawumia's leadership.



