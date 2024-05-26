Independent Candidate receives overwhelming endorsement from Sunyani Traditional Council

Ransford Antwi, independent parliamentary candidate

Mr. Ransford Antwi, CEO of Suncity Group of Companies and Board Member of the Ohio Africa Community Excellence Awards, has gained support from the Sunyani Traditional Council for his independent parliamentary candidacy in Sunyani Municipal.

During his visit, Mr. Antwi presented his vision for transformative development and criticized the negative impact of partisan politics on Sunyani's progress.



He argued that an independent candidate could better address these issues and prompt reforms within the NPP and NDC.

Nana Kwaku Sarbeng Ababio, Acting President of the Council, blessed Mr. Antwi's candidacy and urged voters to support him to revitalize Sunyani.



Read full article