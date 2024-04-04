Independent candidate emerges in Obuasi West constituency race

Kofi Appianin Ennin

The upcoming parliamentary election in the Obuasi West Constituency of the Ashanti Region is expected to be highly competitive, with the emergence of an independent candidate.

Kofi Appianin Ennin, a businessman from Obuasi and a member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has declared his intention to run as an independent candidate in the 2024 elections.



Ennin's decision to run independently comes after being urged by some constituents, particularly party members, who are dissatisfied with the incumbent MP, Kwaku Kwarteng, accusing him of failing to meet their expectations.



Addressing the media after a health walk on March 30, 2024, Ennin expressed his determination to rescue the constituency, criticizing both the NPP and NDC for what he perceives as detrimental policies.

He criticized the current electoral process for parliamentary candidates, arguing that it has made MPs, including the incumbent, lazy and more focused on raising campaign funds than serving their constituents.



Ennin highlighted the exorbitant cost of participating in the primary elections, stating that it hinders individuals from contesting and serving the constituency effectively. He criticized the prioritization of delegates over the larger constituency population, noting that it undermines democracy.



Ennin's announcement has garnered significant support, as evidenced by the large turnout at the health walk and rally held in Obuasi, with many expressing confidence in his ability to bring positive change to the area.