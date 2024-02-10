Indian High Commissioner designate emphasises trade ties with Ghana

Indian High Commissioner Designate to Ghana, Mr Manish Gupta,(right)

Mr. Manish Gupta, the Indian High Commissioner Designate to Ghana, highlighted Ghana's significance as a key partner for India in development, trade, and investments during the 75th Anniversary celebration of India's Independence and democracy in Accra.

Gupta emphasised that India and Ghana share a relationship built on mutual trust and respect, with India ranking among the top five trading partners with Ghana.



Addressing government officials, members of the diplomatic community, heads of public and private institutions, and traditional leaders at the event, Mr. Gupta expressed optimism about the collaboration potential between the two nations.



He mentioned that over the past two decades, Indians have completed more than 900 projects in Ghana, involving investments exceeding $2 billion, particularly in sectors like agriculture, mining, medicine, health, and information technology (IT).



In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Mr. Gupta urged Ghana to continue its digitalization efforts, citing its role as a driver of development. He emphasised India's success in leveraging digital identity for health benefits, social welfare subsidies, and various programs with its 1.4 billion population.

Looking forward, Gupta envisioned increased collaboration between India and Ghana in agriculture, mining, medicine, health, and IT. He emphasised India's commitment to becoming the third-largest economy by 2030 and highlighted India's development model resonating with the global south.



Mr. Herbert Krapa, Deputy Minister of Energy, who led the government delegation, emphasised the deep commitment to democracy, human rights, and the rule of law shared by Ghana and India.



He acknowledged India's contributions to Ghana's economy through investments, job creation, and business opportunities for the youth. Krapa called for an expanded presence of Indian investors in Ghana, particularly in sectors like agriculture, agri-related technologies, ICT, power, and energy.



He commended India for its support through Lines of Credit (LOCs) in various sectors, contributing to rural electrification, connectivity, agro-processing, irrigation, railways, construction, water, and capacity building programs.