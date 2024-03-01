Inmate facing murder charges found dead in Akatsi Police cells

According to police reports, there are no signs of foul play

The Volta Regional Police Command made a disturbing discovery on Tuesday as they found Simon Doeve, an inmate facing murder charges, hanged in the Akatsi Police cells. Despite his scheduled court appearance on March 13, 2024, Doeve tragically took his own life before the appointed date.

According to police reports, there are no signs of foul play, as the body showed no evidence of assault. Doeve's remains were transferred to the Ho Teaching Hospital for preservation and autopsy.



The events leading to Doeve's death began when he was remanded into police custody on February 12, 2024. On the same day, he was found hanged in the cells during a routine check conducted by Sergeant Gideon Ndsuga, the counter non-commissioned officer, around 3:50 AM.



An investigation revealed Doeve hanging from a fan hook on the ceiling, with a duster used for cleaning found nearby.

The Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner of Police Mr. Andrews Boadu Ekumah, informed the deceased's family of the tragic incident. Subsequently, the family was granted access to the cells to identify the deceased.



The police are conducting a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding Doeve's death. While the incident is concerning, there is currently no evidence of external interference in the investigation.



The loss of life under such circumstances is regrettable, and the authorities are committed to conducting a comprehensive investigation to ascertain the events leading to this tragic incident.