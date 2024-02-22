Institutional Suppliers to picket at Ministry of Education over unpaid debts

National Association of Institutional Suppliers

The National Association of Institutional Suppliers has announced plans to picket at the Ministry of Education on March 4, 2024, citing persistent neglect in awarding contracts and settling outstanding debts totaling over GH¢100 million.

The association expresses frustration over the government's failure to pay for supplied uniforms, house dresses, and other essentials to senior high schools over two academic years.



Spokesperson Emmanuel Ayibor emphasised their commitment to pursuing all available avenues to address their grievances, including the picketing action.



Ayibor highlighted "We, as an association, have had extensive engagement with the government on these challenges that we have actually cited, but unfortunately, as we speak, the government has not given us a response yet, and we don’t know when they are paying us."

"The price quota is low for us, as we have indicated in our press conference, and we are also asking the government to reconsider giving the supply of PE kits and uniforms and stationery back to the schools. So, we are by this stating that if the government does not listen to us, we are going to picket on March 4 at the Ministry of Education, and we have notified the police," he added.



He also called for reconsideration of supply arrangements for PE kits, uniforms, and stationery, urging government responsiveness to their concerns.