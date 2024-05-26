Institutions mandated to fight corruption powerless under Akufo-Addo’s gov’t – Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga

Mahama Ayariga, MP for Bawku Central, has criticized President Akufo-Addo's administration for rendering anti-corruption institutions powerless.

Speaking on GHOne TV, Ayariga expressed his lost confidence in these agencies, citing their inaction on corruption cases he has presented, including issues with the Bank of Ghana building.



He mentioned submitting cases to the Office of the Special Prosecutor without receiving any updates and doubted the effectiveness of other agencies like EOCO.

Ayariga accused the government of deliberately hindering anti-corruption efforts, stating that the administration's disinterest in combating corruption has negated citizen initiatives.



