Interior Minister emphasises importance of collective role in maintaining security, law & order in a meeting with AGI

Dr. Ayim-Darke and Henry Quartey

Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, received a courtesy call from the Association of Ghana Industries (AGI) led by President Dr. Humphrey Ayim-Darke.

Quartey assured the AGI of his ministry's commitment to collaborate in areas of mutual benefit, emphasizing collective responsibility in maintaining security and law and order.



He expressed willingness to engage with the Association and other institutions for the benefit of both parties and the nation.

Ayim-Darke congratulated Quartey on his appointment and reiterated the Association's readiness to support and collaborate.



