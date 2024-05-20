Interior Minister extends curfew hours in Kpatinga and its environs

The renewed curfew hours span from 12:00 midnight to 4:00 am

Minister for the Interior, Henry Quartey, has extended the Curfew hours in Kpatinga and its vicinity through an Executive Instrument, effective from Friday, May 17, 2024.

The renewed hours span from 12:00 midnight to 4:00 am, following advice from the Northern Regional Security Council.



The decision to prolong the Curfew reflects the government's commitment to maintaining peace and security in the area. The statement commended the Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth, and residents for their cooperation with the Curfew measures.

While urging the community to exhibit restraint amidst challenges, the government emphasized the importance of utilizing peaceful means to address grievances and uphold tranquility.



Furthermore, the statement reiterated a complete prohibition on carrying arms, ammunition, or any offensive weapon within Kpatinga and its surroundings. Violators of this directive will face arrest and prosecution.