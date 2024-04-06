Interior Minister urges Immigration officers to maintain professionalism

Henry Quartey reminded officers of their duty to serve God and country

During a visit to the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) Headquarters, Interior Minister Henry Quartey emphasized the importance of professionalism among Immigration officers, urging them not to engage in partisan politics.

He reminded officers of their duty to serve God and country, highlighting the need to protect the country's borders at entry and exit points.



Minister Quartey, according to a Graphic Online report, cautioned against allowing political influence in their work, suggesting that those interested in politics should formally join a political party.



Minister Quartey also addressed behavior he deemed unacceptable, such as officers assisting travelers with their bags at checkpoints, including airports.



He emphasized the potential security risks involved and instructed officers to focus on their core duties, leaving the handling of suspicious bags to security personnel.



Recognizing the GIS as integral to national security, Minister Quartey reiterated the government's commitment to supporting the service. He highlighted the recruitment of over 9,400 citizens into the GIS between 2017 and 2023, along with the provision of vehicles and motorbikes to enhance operations.

Minister Quartey highlighted the increasing security threats facing the continent and the West Africa sub-region, underscoring the importance of recruiting and training additional personnel to safeguard the country's borders.



He praised the collaboration between the GIS and the Ghana Statistical Service, which has led to the development of a border and permit management system.



This system, under the Harmonising and Improving Statistics in West Africa (HISWA) project, aims to collect data on travelers at regional commands and 40 minor entry-exit points lacking an electronic border management system.



In appreciation of the government's support, the Comptroller-General of GIS, Kwame Asuah Takyi, highlighted the establishment of various training schools and centers of excellence since 2017, including the Immigration Training School at Tepa, Tactical Training School at Kyebi, and Immigration Service Academy School (Cadet) at Assin Foso.