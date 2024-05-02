Interior Ministry renews Bawku curfew

The curfew now runs from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am

The Interior Ministry has extended the curfew hours in the Bawku Municipality and its surroundings in the Upper East Region, effective from April 30, 2024.

The curfew now runs from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am.



A statement from the Ministry urges community leaders and residents to maintain peace and use peaceful means to address any challenges they face.



It also emphasizes a ban on carrying weapons, with violators facing arrest and prosecution.



The decision to renew the curfew comes after a recent clash between soldiers and heavily armed Prison Service personnel.



The confrontation arose when the military requested the release of two individuals who had taken refuge in the prison yard to avoid arrest after causing a disturbance during a local event.

Read the full statement below:



The Minister for the Interior has by Executive Instrument renewed the curfew hours imposed on Bawku Municipality and its environs in the Upper East Region from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am effective Tuesday, April 30, 2024.



Government calls on Chiefs, Elders, Opinion Leaders, Youth and people of the area to exercise restraint in the face of the challenges confronting them as well as to use non-violent means to channel their energies into ensuring peace.



Meanwhile, there is a total ban on all persons in the afore-mentioned communities and their environs from carrying arms, ammunition or any offensive weapon and any persons found with any arms or ammunition will be arrested and prosecuted



Signed

HENRY QUARTEY (MP)



MINISTER FOR THE INTERIOR



Issued in Accra this Tuesday, April 30, 2024.