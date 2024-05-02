Inusah Fuseini supports proposal to amend Constitution to prevent by-elections

Inusah Fuseini, Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central

Former Member of Parliament for Tamale Central, Inusah Fuseini, has voiced his support for the proposed amendment to Article 112(6) of the 1992 Constitution.

This amendment, suggested by legal practitioner Professor Kweku Asare, aims to prevent the holding of by-elections in the year of a general election.



In a recent interview on Metro TV, Fuseini expressed his approval of Asare's proposal, citing the growing issue of money in politics as a key reason.



He believes that preventing by-elections in election years could help mitigate the influence of money in politics and ensure that constituencies are consistently represented in Parliament.



Fuseini highlighted a specific concern regarding the current provision, pointing out that some areas, such as Santrokofi, Akpafu, Lipke, and Lolobi (SALL), could go without an MP for nearly four years under the existing system.



He emphasized the need for constituencies to have continuous representation, making the proposed amendment seem reasonable in his eyes.

"If the drafters of the 1992 constitution think it is abominable for a constituency to be without a representation but SALL can be without an MP, for close to 4 years, I think the proposal to amend Article 112 clause 6 is in order," Fuseini stated, underscoring the disparity in representation that the current system allows.



While acknowledging that the proposed amendment may not be a perfect solution, Fuseini believes it is a step in the right direction.



He emphasized the importance of revisiting the provision to address the issue of by-elections coinciding with general elections, suggesting that further consideration and potential amendments are necessary to improve the electoral process.



"I think there is need to look at that provision again. Although I am not saying it’s the best," Fuseini concluded, indicating a willingness to explore alternative solutions to enhance the electoral system and promote fair representation in Parliament.