Investigate illegal mining activities – Alhaji Yussif

Alhaji Yussif (left) receiving his award from Dr Samuel Ben Owusu

Source: Ghanaian Times

Alhaji Abdul-Salam Yussif II, Country Director for the Africa Institute for Small Scale Mining, has urged the Ghanaian government to suspend illegal mining activities, known as galamsey, which are severely damaging water bodies and the environment.

He warned that the country is on the verge of an environmental disaster, affecting public health and well-being.



Speaking after receiving an award at the Africa Peace Advocate Awards 2024 in Accra, Yussif emphasized the need for investigations into those responsible for the damage.

He called for political parties to publicly commit to combatting illegal mining, highlighting the importance of peace for business operations, especially during the upcoming elections.



