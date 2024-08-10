“Is this where Ghana has reached?” – MP reacts to 2-week closure of Korle Bu dialysis unit

Alexander Roosevelt

The abrupt closure of the Renal Unit at Korle Bu Teaching Hospital has caused significant public outrage, especially after the tragic deaths of three kidney patients due to the service disruption.

The unit, closed for nearly two weeks without explanation, has forced patients to seek costly private treatment, which many cannot afford.



The Health Committee of Parliament has condemned the situation, questioning the transparency of the National Insurance Authority (NHIA), which had previously claimed funds were allocated for renal care.

The crisis underscores severe challenges in Ghana's healthcare system, with urgent calls for the unit’s reopening to prevent further fatalities.



