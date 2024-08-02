Isaac Adongo will flee Bolgatanga Central by October – NPP PC warns

This he revealed is a result of an impending defeat that awaits the lawmaker

Atiah Figo Awonekai, NPP parliamentary candidate for Bolgatanga Central, claims incumbent MP Isaac Adongo will soon flee due to an impending electoral defeat.

Awonekai boasts of his on-ground engagement with stakeholders and local project initiatives, contrasting it with Adongo's perceived complacency in Accra.

Highlighting projects like the Bolga-Sherigu-Naaga road, Awonekai asserts his efforts are causing Adongo significant anxiety and predicts the Bolgatanga Central seat will flip to the NPP by October or November.



