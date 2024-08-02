News

Isaac Adongo will flee Bolgatanga Central by October – NPP PC warns

Isaac Adongooo Fl.png This he revealed is a result of an impending defeat that awaits the lawmaker

Fri, 2 Aug 2024

Atiah Figo Awonekai, NPP parliamentary candidate for Bolgatanga Central, claims incumbent MP Isaac Adongo will soon flee due to an impending electoral defeat.

Awonekai boasts of his on-ground engagement with stakeholders and local project initiatives, contrasting it with Adongo's perceived complacency in Accra.

Highlighting projects like the Bolga-Sherigu-Naaga road, Awonekai asserts his efforts are causing Adongo significant anxiety and predicts the Bolgatanga Central seat will flip to the NPP by October or November.

Source: www.mynewsgh.com