Israel, Hamas accused of war crimes in new UN report

A UN report has accused Israel and Hamas of committing war crimes and human rights abuses since October 7.

The report alleges that Israel committed crimes against humanity, including torture, extermination, and gender persecution, while Hamas was responsible for sexual violence and mass killings.



Both sides are accused of attacking civilian populations and committing acts of violence against children. The report's findings will be submitted to the UN Human Rights Council and could be used in future prosecutions.

Israel has rejected the report, accusing the commission of bias, while Hamas has yet to comment.



