Israel orders evacuation of part of Gaza humanitarian zone

Hundreds of Palestinians were seen leaving eastern Khan Younis on Monday

Source: BBC

The Israeli military has ordered civilians to temporarily evacuate from part of its designated humanitarian zone in southern Gaza ahead of a "forceful operation" against Palestinian fighters.

The military cited "significant terrorist activity and rocket fire" from eastern Khan Younis, instructing residents to move to the adjusted al-Mawasi humanitarian area.



This announcement preceded intense Israeli strikes near Khan Younis, causing panic among residents. Gaza's Hamas-run health ministry reported 49 fatalities and 186 injuries, with Nasser hospital urgently needing blood donations.

Tank salvoes reportedly killed many in Bani Suhaila, and unconfirmed reports indicated tanks entering Khan Younis. Evacuations have strained overcrowded humanitarian zones.



