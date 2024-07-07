News

Israeli air strike on Gaza school kills at least 16

Iz Gaz Stkz At least 50 people were injured in the strike, Gaza officials say

Sun, 7 Jul 2024 Source: BBC

At least 16 people were killed and dozens injured in an Israeli air strike on a UN-run school in Gaza's Nuseirat refugee camp, where thousands were sheltering.

Israel claimed it targeted Hamas "terrorists" in nearby structures, but local sources said it hit a room used by Hamas police. The UN called for an investigation.

This strike occurred amid potential ceasefire talks between Israel and Hamas. Video footage showed chaotic scenes with people helping the wounded. Hamas condemned the attack, calling it a "massacre."

Israel's IDF defended the strike, accusing Hamas of using civilians as human shields.

