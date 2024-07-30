News

Israeli protesters enter army base after soldiers held over Gaza detainee abuse

Isreal2 Protesters including MPs from Israel's governing coalition gathered at the Sde Teiman base

Tue, 30 Jul 2024 Source: BBC

Israeli far-right protesters broke into an army base in a show of support for soldiers accused of severely mistreating a Palestinian prisoner there.

Large crowds gathered outside the Sde Teiman compound after Israeli military police entered it to detain the reservists, who are now subject to an official investigation.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a statement strongly condemning the incident and calling for “an immediate calming of passions”.

Protesters also broke into a second military base, where the reservists were taken for questioning, but a police spokeswoman said officers were able to clear it.

Source: BBC